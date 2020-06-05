Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 125.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of VSTO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

