Healthcare Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 10th (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Healthcare Merger’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 10th. Healthcare Merger had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Healthcare Merger’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:HCCOU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Healthcare Merger has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $5,347,000.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

