Head-To-Head Review: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 8X8 alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 2 4 9 0 2.47 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $22.69, suggesting a potential upside of 54.06%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.87%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than NantHealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.42 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -11.42 NantHealth $95.96 million 3.38 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -5.14

NantHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.63% -57.92% -19.16% NantHealth -21.87% N/A -19.27%

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.