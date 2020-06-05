Head-To-Head Review: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LICT alerts:

1.4% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LICT has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 29.26% N/A N/A Crexendo 7.02% 28.12% 14.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LICT and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $118.38 million 2.86 $26.74 million N/A N/A Crexendo $14.44 million 5.81 $1.14 million $0.07 79.86

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LICT and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than LICT.

Summary

Crexendo beats LICT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.