Head-To-Head Contrast: BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and BPOST SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare $23.68 billion 0.47 $1.32 billion N/A N/A BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.30 $312.73 million N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR.

Dividends

Sonic Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and BPOST SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A BPOST SA/ADR 6.21% 30.88% 6.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sonic Healthcare and BPOST SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 BPOST SA/ADR 3 0 2 0 1.80

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Healthcare has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats BPOST SA/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA. It offers group and individual life/pension products, single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products, and corporate-owned and protection life insurance products; and health, motor, fire, liability, transport, disability, and accident insurance products, as well as pension administration services. The company also provides retirement products and services; various asset management products comprising fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative credit; and banking services, including mortgages, savings products, and reinsurance services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retail customers, wholesale distributors, and institutional investors directly, as well as through agents, brokers, and banks. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014 as a result of its merger with ING Verzekeringen N.V. NN Group N.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

