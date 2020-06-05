Head-To-Head Analysis: DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) vs. SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and DATATEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and DATATEC Ltd/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SALZGITTER AG/ADR $10.96 billion 0.07 $323.24 million N/A N/A DATATEC Ltd/ADR $4.33 billion 0.10 $13.13 million N/A N/A

SALZGITTER AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DATATEC Ltd/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SALZGITTER AG/ADR and DATATEC Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SALZGITTER AG/ADR 3.01% 8.61% 3.07% DATATEC Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and DATATEC Ltd/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 DATATEC Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATEC Ltd/ADR has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DATATEC Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Summary

SALZGITTER AG/ADR beats DATATEC Ltd/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About DATATEC Ltd/ADR

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segments. The Westcon International segment engages in the distribution of cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center and collaboration solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers. This segment offers its solutions under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and managed services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

