Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.17. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $320.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harworth Group will post 185.000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55). Also, insider Owen Michaelson sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £21,886.96 ($28,791.05). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,426.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.