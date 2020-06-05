Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $320.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Equities research analysts forecast that Harworth Group will post 185.000003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55). Also, insider Owen Michaelson sold 23,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £21,886.96 ($28,791.05). Insiders have sold 113,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,426 in the last quarter.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

