Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,411 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,411 ($18.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,578.73 ($20.77).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,186 ($28.76).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

