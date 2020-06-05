HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Head-To-Head Contrast

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 9.30% 3.53% 0.53% BayCom 16.39% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.27 $18.27 million $0.33 25.42 BayCom $86.11 million 1.87 $17.32 million $1.89 6.97

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HarborOne Bancorp and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. BayCom has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats BayCom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.