Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Glaukos (NASDAQ:GKOS) Financial Comparison

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glaukos 3 3 3 0 2.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 841.62%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 203.18 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Glaukos $236.98 million 8.37 $15.42 million ($0.10) -448.70

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10% Glaukos -15.65% -6.95% -5.33%

Summary

Glaukos beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

