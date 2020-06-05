Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.5-711.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.27 million.Guidewire Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

