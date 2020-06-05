Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Shares of GPM opened at $5.58 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.