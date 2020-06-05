Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of GPM opened at $5.58 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.