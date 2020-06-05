GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Issues Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 24.65%. GreenTree Hospitality Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE GHG opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

