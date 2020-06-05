Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%.

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.