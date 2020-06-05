Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Trading Up 8%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.19, approximately 102,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 98,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

