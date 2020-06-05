Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 122212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

