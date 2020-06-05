Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after purchasing an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

