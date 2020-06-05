Grace Puma Whiteford Sells 6,187 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after buying an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
