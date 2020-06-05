Grace Puma Whiteford Sells 6,187 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after buying an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

