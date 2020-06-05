Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.89.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.18. 63,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.58 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 196.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Humana by 69.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.