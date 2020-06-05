Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Gilead Sciences’ ranking:

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.