GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 8.2%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.74, 728,434 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 244,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 61.54%. The business had revenue of $133.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark Ltd will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $177,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 196.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

