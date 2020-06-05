General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.07, approximately 16,822,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,975,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Specifically, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.