General Motors’ (GM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.