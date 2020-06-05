General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in General Mills by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. 171,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,822. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

