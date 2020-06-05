Geller Advisors LLC Buys 490 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

