GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858,475. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

