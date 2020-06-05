GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84), RTT News reports. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

GPS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

