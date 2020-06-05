Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price Up 7%

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.24, approximately 3,815,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,254,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $651,050. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

