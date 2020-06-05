G.Research Comments on Nabriva Therapeutics PLC -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.