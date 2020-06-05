FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Shares of MA opened at $301.37 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

