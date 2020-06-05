FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HARP stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $270,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,939 shares of company stock worth $484,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.