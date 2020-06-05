FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S in a report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

