FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.49.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in BCE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 14.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in BCE by 25.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

