FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nextgen Healthcare Inc Issued By Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mckinley now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NXGN stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.78 million, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

