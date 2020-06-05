FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $41,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $11,133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

