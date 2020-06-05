FY2020 Earnings Forecast for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HSBC in a report released on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HSBC’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBC. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

