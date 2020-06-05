FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

