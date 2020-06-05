Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Up 7%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.51, approximately 282,146 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 456,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,118.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

