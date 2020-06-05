Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 12,257 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $82,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $874.90.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,041.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $928.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,087.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total value of $841,490.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,495 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.