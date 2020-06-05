Franklin Resources Inc. Has $95.76 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 602.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 591,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $95,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,878. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $139.49 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.