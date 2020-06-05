Franklin Resources Inc. Has $111.17 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Peloton worth $111,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peloton by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Peloton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at $4,585,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

PTON stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

