Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $109,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

