Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $109,436,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.93.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $254.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.