Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 321,285 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Conagra Brands worth $84,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.