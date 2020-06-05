Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Forterra from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 307 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 157.40 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market cap of $443.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £2,650 ($3,485.92).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

