Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 484,821 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 321,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

