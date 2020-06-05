Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shares were up 6% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.41, approximately 1,502,059 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,584,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,900 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock valued at $283,209,697. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

