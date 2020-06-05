Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.94 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

