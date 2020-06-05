Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 294.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

ZBH opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

